Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,262 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 17,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 305,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,824,000 after buying an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total transaction of $463,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,910,110.97. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,620. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,280 shares of company stock valued at $43,203,470. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $144.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The firm has a market cap of $179.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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