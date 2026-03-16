Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 305,082 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 314.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $207,609.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 188,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,320.24. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,838.25. The trade was a 10.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $1,418,248 over the last ninety days. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

View Our Latest Report on KMI

Key Stories Impacting Kinder Morgan

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $35 and kept an overweight rating, signaling roughly 4.8% upside from current levels and giving the stock a bullish catalyst. Wells Fargo price target raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $35 and kept an rating, signaling roughly 4.8% upside from current levels and giving the stock a bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Analysis pieces highlight a potential tailwind from the AI/data?center buildout, which is increasing on?site power demand and could boost natural?gas consumption and pipeline volumes — a medium-term demand positive for KMI. Data Center Boom Drives Natural Gas Use

Analysis pieces highlight a potential tailwind from the AI/data?center buildout, which is increasing on?site power demand and could boost natural?gas consumption and pipeline volumes — a medium-term demand positive for KMI. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and Yahoo Finance note KMI is a “trending” stock among retail readers, which can increase order flow and short?term liquidity and keep the name in focus for investors. KMI Trending Stock (Zacks)

Zacks and Yahoo Finance note KMI is a “trending” stock among retail readers, which can increase order flow and short?term liquidity and keep the name in focus for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighting long?term historical returns (e.g., Benzinga’s “If you invested $1,000…” retrospective) can attract buy?and?hold investors but is unlikely to change near?term fundamentals. 5?Year Performance Retrospective

Coverage highlighting long?term historical returns (e.g., Benzinga’s “If you invested $1,000…” retrospective) can attract buy?and?hold investors but is unlikely to change near?term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Forbes’ billionaire list mentions (Kinder family wealth rising) generate positive PR but have limited direct impact on operations or cash flow. Forbes 2026 World’s Billionaires

Forbes’ billionaire list mentions (Kinder family wealth rising) generate positive PR but have limited direct impact on operations or cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Stifel raised its target to $33 but kept a hold rating; that target implies limited or slight downside from current prices and reflects caution among some analysts about meaningful near?term upside. Stifel price target raise

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $33.40 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.40%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.