Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Keysight Technologies worth $81,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. UBS Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.36.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $279.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.43 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total transaction of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,042,138.76. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sung Yoon sold 889 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.66, for a total value of $183,720.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,506.98. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,221 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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