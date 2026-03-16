Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

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First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $52.03.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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