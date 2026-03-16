42,383 Shares in GraniteShares Gold Trust $BAR Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of GraniteShares Gold Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 408,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 219,682 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $224,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter.
GraniteShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.3%
BAR opened at $49.40 on Monday. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $54.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87.
GraniteShares Gold Trust News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing Middle East conflict continues to support periodic safe-haven demand for gold, providing episodic upward pressure on bullion and, by extension, gold-backed trusts like BAR. Gold Edges Higher Amid Ongoing Middle East Conflict
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple market reports note “buyers on dips” and support around recent price levels, which can limit downside for BAR and encourage short-term accumulation. Gold Price Analysis – Gold Continues to See Support on Dips
- Positive Sentiment: Structural supply commentary (World Gold Council coverage) highlights gold’s long-term scarcity/resilience, underpinning bullion’s role as a store of value. Gold supply and price are extremely resistant to depletion or potential manipulation by miners – World Gold Council
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and technical desks expect continued volatility (driven by rates, central banks and geopolitical headlines), which makes short-term direction uncertain for BAR holders. Gold Weekly Price Analysis – Gold Continues to See Rates, Central Banks, and War Drive Pricing
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday and short-term technical level guides are being actively used by traders; this increases trading noise but doesn’t definitively change BAR’s fundamental exposure to bullion. Gold market analysis for March 13 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: A stronger U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields are repeatedly cited as capping gold’s upside; these macro forces are the primary bearish drivers for BAR today. Gold (XAUUSD) Technical Analysis: Strong Dollar Caps Upside Despite US-Iran Tensions
- Negative Sentiment: Technical setups cited by several outlets (bear flags, rising-wedge breakdowns) signal potential further downside for spot gold, which would likely pressure BAR. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bear Flag Signals Further Weakness
- Negative Sentiment: Rising inflation expectations and oil-driven inflation risk are prompting investors to price in less near-term Fed easing, which supports yields and the dollar — a headwind for gold and BAR. Gold Falls as Rising Oil Prices Spur Inflation Worries
GraniteShares Gold Trust Profile
The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.
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