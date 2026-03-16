42,383 Shares in GraniteShares Gold Trust $BAR Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of GraniteShares Gold Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 408,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 219,682 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $224,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares Gold Trust alerts:

GraniteShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.3%

BAR opened at $49.40 on Monday. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $54.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87.

GraniteShares Gold Trust News Roundup

GraniteShares Gold Trust Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting GraniteShares Gold Trust this week:

(Free Report)

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.