Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 53,618 PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000.

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PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Down 0.3%

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

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