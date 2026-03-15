Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,805 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the February 12th total of 1,148 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,726 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,726 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Launch One Acquisition in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Launch One Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Trading of Launch One Acquisition

Launch One Acquisition Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Launch One Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Launch One Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Launch One Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Launch One Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Launch One Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000.

Launch One Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. 112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818. Launch One Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

Launch One Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Launch One Acquisition Corp is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware. Its principal business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Shares and warrants of the company trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbols “LPAA” and “LPAAW.”

The company completed its initial public offering in 2021, raising gross proceeds through the sale of units, each consisting of one share of common stock and one quarter of a warrant.

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