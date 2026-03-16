Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 407.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,762 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Shake Shack worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 21.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,590,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,535,000 after buying an additional 450,406 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 285.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 586,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,949,000 after buying an additional 434,625 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.6% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,154,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 332.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 223,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after acquiring an additional 171,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Shake Shack from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Shake Shack Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE SHAK opened at $86.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Shake Shack, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.93 and a fifty-two week high of $144.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.80, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.83.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.06 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.16%.Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Shake Shack News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shake Shack this week:

Positive Sentiment: Operational efficiency driving margin gains — Zacks highlights Shake Shack’s 2025 EBITDA improvement (~20%) from labor optimization and supply?chain upgrades, which management says should support mid?teens growth through 2027. This underpins profit leverage as sales recover. Can Operational Efficiency Sustain Shake Shack’s EBITDA Momentum?

Operational efficiency driving margin gains — Zacks highlights Shake Shack’s 2025 EBITDA improvement (~20%) from labor optimization and supply?chain upgrades, which management says should support mid?teens growth through 2027. This underpins profit leverage as sales recover. Positive Sentiment: Brand/value publicity — A consumer story naming an NYC chain’s fries “best value” highlights positive consumer perception for Shake Shack’s core menu and can help traffic and comp sales, especially in urban locations. NYC chain’s fries trounced every national fast-food chain for ‘best value’ honor

Brand/value publicity — A consumer story naming an NYC chain’s fries “best value” highlights positive consumer perception for Shake Shack’s core menu and can help traffic and comp sales, especially in urban locations. Positive Sentiment: New unit expansion — A second Shake Shack opened in Tucson (Eastside), demonstrating continued unit growth and market penetration at local level; small near?term revenue impact but supports longer?term unit economics. Second Shake Shack opens in Tucson, this time on the Eastside

New unit expansion — A second Shake Shack opened in Tucson (Eastside), demonstrating continued unit growth and market penetration at local level; small near?term revenue impact but supports longer?term unit economics. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks’ longer?term view still growthy — Despite cuts to near?term quarters, Zacks projects FY2028 EPS of $2.17, indicating expectation of multi?year EPS recovery; however the firm maintains a “Hold” rating, so this is not a clear bullish catalyst.

Zacks’ longer?term view still growthy — Despite cuts to near?term quarters, Zacks projects FY2028 EPS of $2.17, indicating expectation of multi?year EPS recovery; however the firm maintains a “Hold” rating, so this is not a clear bullish catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple near?term EPS cuts from Zacks — Analysts at Zacks lowered Q1–Q4 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027 quarter estimates and trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (e.g., FY2026 to $1.38 from $1.50; FY2027 to $1.74 from $1.80). Zacks retains a “Hold” rating. These downward revisions increase downside risk to the stock in the near term.

Multiple near?term EPS cuts from Zacks — Analysts at Zacks lowered Q1–Q4 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027 quarter estimates and trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (e.g., FY2026 to $1.38 from $1.50; FY2027 to $1.74 from $1.80). Zacks retains a “Hold” rating. These downward revisions increase downside risk to the stock in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Sector/stock weakness reported — A roundup piece highlights Shake Shack among several restaurant names that saw sharp share moves, reflecting broader industry volatility that can amplify share declines on negative headlines or weaker macro data. Shake Shack, Papa John’s, Bloomin’ Brands, Brinker International, and Kura Sushi shares plummet, what you need to know

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack, Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City’s Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group.

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