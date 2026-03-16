Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC Has $42.29 Million Position in InMode Ltd. $INMD

Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC grew its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,838,431 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,108 shares during the period. InMode comprises about 14.2% of Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC owned about 4.49% of InMode worth $42,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in InMode by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,756 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 788,157 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of InMode by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,090,971 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after buying an additional 41,363 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,254,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 899,090 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $13,396,000 after buying an additional 81,170 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $15.00 price target on InMode and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on InMode in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

InMode Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of INMD stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $857.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.18.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.64 million. InMode had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is a medical technology company headquartered in Israel that develops, manufactures and markets devices for aesthetic and medical treatments. The company specializes in energy-based technologies, primarily radiofrequency platforms, designed to deliver minimally-invasive and non-invasive procedures.

InMode’s product portfolio encompasses a range of modular systems targeting body contouring, facial rejuvenation, skin tightening and other cosmetic applications. Key offerings include devices built on proprietary radiofrequency and radiofrequency-assisted lipolysis, enabling physicians to perform treatments such as tissue coagulation, skin resurfacing and subdermal volumizing with reduced downtime.

The company distributes its technologies through direct sales operations and distribution partners, serving medical professionals across multiple geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.