Celestica, Inc. $CLS Shares Bought by Divisadero Street Capital Management LP

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,850 shares during the period. Celestica accounts for 2.1% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Celestica worth $48,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Celestica by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Celestica from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $359.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.24.

Celestica Stock Performance

CLS opened at $263.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.88. Celestica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $363.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other news, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total transaction of $30,892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 12,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,449.28. This trade represents a 88.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total transaction of $324,618.95. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,027,459. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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