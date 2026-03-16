Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC Invests $2.16 Million in Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD

Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 164,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. Nomad Foods makes up 0.7% of Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Nomad Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 92,566 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 114,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 79,389 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,494,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1,763.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 169,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 160,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

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Nomad Foods Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NOMD opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $20.29.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nomad Foods

About Nomad Foods

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading frozen foods company headquartered in the United Kingdom, operating under the ticker symbol NOMD on the New York Stock Exchange. The company’s portfolio comprises well-known consumer brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Goodfella’s and Aunt Bessie’s, covering a wide range of categories including vegetables, seafood, ready meals, pizzas and desserts. Nomad Foods focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality frozen products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences for taste, nutrition and ease of preparation.

Formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Iglo Group by investment firms Permira and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomad Foods was created with the strategy of building Europe’s largest frozen foods platform.

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