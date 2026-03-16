Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in J.Jill, Inc. $JILL

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP cut its stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 162,208 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned approximately 5.69% of J.Jill worth $14,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in J.Jill by 83.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JILL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price objective on J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of J.Jill from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

J.Jill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $231.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92.

About J.Jill

(Free Report)

J.Jill is a women’s apparel retailer specializing in modern, versatile clothing and accessories. The company designs and markets a range of products that emphasize comfort and style, including knitwear, woven tops, pants, dresses, outerwear, jewelry, and footwear. Through its in-house design team, J.Jill focuses on creating seasonal collections that appeal to women seeking effortless, mix-and-match wardrobes.

Products are sold through a multi-channel distribution network comprising company-operated boutiques, e-commerce platforms, and catalog sales.

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