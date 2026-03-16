Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $40.34 Million Holdings in Aon plc $AON

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AON worth $40,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 220.7% during the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $1,752,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in AON by 19.3% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,053,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,299,000 after buying an additional 332,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in AON by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $319.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,276,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,651,320. This represents a 2.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $1,641,981.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 20,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,550.66. This trade represents a 19.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AON from $379.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $436.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of AON from $393.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $395.00 price objective on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 target price on AON in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of AON stock opened at $321.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $304.59 and a 12-month high of $402.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.26.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. AON had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 17.51%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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