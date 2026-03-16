Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Invests $3.59 Million in Liquidia Corporation $LQDA

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 158,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Liquidia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 10.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 82,955 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 15.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after buying an additional 32,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 466.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LQDA shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Liquidia from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital upgraded Liquidia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Liquidia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 36,932 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $1,382,364.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 350,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,134,898.17. The trade was a 9.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Moomaw sold 20,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $768,550.19. Following the transaction, the insider owned 154,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,459.02. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,964,719. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of LQDA opened at $36.66 on Monday. Liquidia Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.49 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 209.33% and a negative net margin of 43.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia Corporation will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liquidia Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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