Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in Evolus, Inc. $EOLS

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 388,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.60% of Evolus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Evolus by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Evolus by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Evolus by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evolus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $75,353.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 354,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,874.20. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Evolus from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on Evolus in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Evolus from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOLS

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $5.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $325.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. Analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolus, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on medical aesthetics. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Evolus develops and commercializes products designed to enhance facial appearance through minimally invasive procedures. Since its founding in 2017, the company has positioned itself in the fast-growing aesthetic market by partnering with leading manufacturers and leveraging clinical expertise to bring innovative injectables to practitioners and patients.

The company’s flagship offering, Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), is a neuromodulator approved by the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.