Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 582,156 Kura Sushi USA, Inc. $KRUS

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 582,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,586,000. Kura Sushi USA comprises about 1.5% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned about 4.81% of Kura Sushi USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,561,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 286,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 118,906 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 102.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 223,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 113,311 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 64.9% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 223,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after buying an additional 88,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 17.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

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Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $57.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.41 million, a P/E ratio of -174.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $73.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.98 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hajime Uba sold 9,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $720,110.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,476.18. This represents a 62.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on KRUS shares. Loop Capital set a $70.00 price objective on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KRUS

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates Japanese?style revolving sushi restaurants across the United States. The company’s concept centers on delivering a modern sushi dining experience by combining fresh ingredients with automated conveyer belt and plate?return systems. Guests can choose from a broad menu that includes nigiri, sashimi, maki rolls, tempura, udon noodles and chef?inspired seasonal dishes, all served directly from the conveyor belt or ordered on tabletop touchscreens.

Each restaurant integrates patented technology to ensure food quality and operational efficiency.

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