147,908 Shares in Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR $YSG Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 147,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 3rd quarter worth about $755,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Yatsen by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 59,067 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Yatsen during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Yatsen by 46,015.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,754,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,893,000 after buying an additional 1,750,437 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yatsen currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Yatsen Price Performance

YSG stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $363.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of -2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.

About Yatsen

(Free Report)

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is a Shanghai-based beauty and personal care company founded in 2016. The firm operates as a digital-first cosmetics provider, designing, developing and marketing its own brands to a primarily Chinese consumer base. Since its inception, Yatsen has focused on leveraging data analytics and social media engagement to drive product innovation and brand awareness.

The company’s core portfolio includes Perfect Diary, a color-cosmetics brand offering lipsticks, eyeshadows, foundations and related accessories; Little Ondine, which specializes in nail lacquers and nail care products; Winona, a sensitive-skin skincare line; and Abby’s Choice, which features targeted skincare treatments.

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