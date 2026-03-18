Reviewing Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI) and XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH)

XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) and Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for XCHG and Heritage Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XCHG 1 1 0 0 1.50 Heritage Media 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XCHG and Heritage Media”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XCHG $34.50 million 2.43 -$11.94 million ($0.08) -17.63 Heritage Media $82.76 million 3.31 -$60.76 million ($0.03) -14.17

XCHG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heritage Media. XCHG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

XCHG has a beta of -1.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Media has a beta of -2.3, suggesting that its share price is 330% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XCHG and Heritage Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XCHG N/A N/A N/A Heritage Media -25.04% N/A N/A

About XCHG

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XCHG Limited, branded as XCharge, is a company whose subsidiaries design, manufacture, and sell electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions under the X-Charge name in Europe, China, the United States, and other international markets. The company focuses on DC fast-charging infrastructure, including its C6 and C7 series chargers and Net Zero battery-integrated fast-charging systems, and also provides related software upgrades and hardware maintenance services for EV manufacturers, energy companies, and charge point operators. Founded in 2015, XCHG positions itself as a global provider of integrated EV charging solutions that combine high-power charging with smart energy management.

About Heritage Media

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Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

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