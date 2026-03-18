Contrasting BlackRidge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI) and Brady (NYSE:BRC)

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) and BlackRidge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Brady and BlackRidge Technology International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brady 13.01% 18.62% 12.99% BlackRidge Technology International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Brady shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of BlackRidge Technology International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brady 0 0 1 1 3.50 BlackRidge Technology International 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brady and BlackRidge Technology International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Given BlackRidge Technology International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackRidge Technology International is more favorable than Brady.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brady and BlackRidge Technology International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brady $1.51 billion 2.68 $189.26 million $4.27 20.15 BlackRidge Technology International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRidge Technology International.

Summary

Brady beats BlackRidge Technology International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brady

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Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification. It also provides name tags, badges, lanyards, rigid card printing systems, and access control software for people identification; and wristbands, labels, printing systems, and other products for tracking and improving the safety of patients. In addition, the company offers workplace safety, identification, and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, and markings; informational signage and markings; asset tracking labels; facility safety and personal protection equipment; first-aid products; and other compliance products for process, government, education, construction, and utilities industries. Further, it provides stock and custom identification products; and sells related resale products. The company serves industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, governments, mass transit, electrical contractors, education, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, and other industries through distributors, direct sales force, and digital channels. Brady Corporation was incorporated in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About BlackRidge Technology International

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BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of cyber defense solutions. The company focuses on the cyber security solution for protecting enterprise networks and cloud services, healthcare, industrial controls, and critical infrastructure systems. It offers BlackRidge Transport Access Control software, which authenticates user or device identity and applies security policies across networks and cloud services before application sessions are established. The company was founded by Robert Graham and John Hayes on March 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

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