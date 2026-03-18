Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC is Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,044 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $12,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

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Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

DFAC opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

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