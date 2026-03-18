CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $459.84 Million Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,701,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,794 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 0.8% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.47% of CME Group worth $459,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $313.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.53 and a 1 year high of $329.16. The stock has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.72.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 62.45%.CME Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CME Group from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total value of $1,300,530.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,117.55. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $91,770.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,194.10. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,248 shares of company stock worth $1,616,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

Further Reading

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