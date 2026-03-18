JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,228,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,960 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.45% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $184,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $59.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.3513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.