Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Receives $88.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Flowserve from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, February 19th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Flowserve Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 153,553 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 16.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 251.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 10.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $75.08 on Friday. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $92.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average is $69.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.19%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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