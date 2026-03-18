Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,911 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $162,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 120.0% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.00, for a total transaction of $1,408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,837 shares in the company, valued at $42,101,943. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.26, for a total transaction of $838,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,907.28. This represents a 16.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,302. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore set a $1,100.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $1,044.00 target price on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,185.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,039.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of COST stock opened at $996.16 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $844.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,067.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $980.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $937.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $441.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company had revenue of $69.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

Key Headlines Impacting Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

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