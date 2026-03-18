CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $432.33 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991,066 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 40,821 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.7% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of TJX Companies worth $432,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $671,000. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 4,458 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,621,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,585,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,613 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,899,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

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TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $155.42 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.98 and a 52-week high of $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Wall Street Zen downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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