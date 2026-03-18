CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 15,285 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,960,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.63% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $285,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 192.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $98.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.66 and a 200 day moving average of $97.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $103.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

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