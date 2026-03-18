CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $305.08 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BlackRock worth $305,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $259,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 18.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,978,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
Key BlackRock News
Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BlackRock launched a new iShares Ethereum ETF (iShares Staked Ethereum Trust, ETHB) that offers staking rewards, expanding its digital?asset product suite and tapping strong crypto ETF demand. This helps explain strength in the stock as fee and AUM growth opportunities rise. BlackRock launches new ethereum ETF packed with staking rewards
- Positive Sentiment: Bitcoin and ether ETFs have seen inflows and price gains (bitcoin hit a six?week high), a tailwind for BlackRock’s crypto ETF business and overall ETF AUM growth. Bitcoin touches a six-week high as investors pour into ETFs
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary notes BlackRock “outpaced the stock market” in recent sessions, reflecting sector leadership and positive sentiment following its earnings beat and robust revenue growth earlier this year. Why BlackRock (BLK) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysts say BLK has entered a “key buying zone” below $1,000 — relevant to traders and short?term flows but not a fundamental driver. BlackRock (BLK) Enters Key Buying Zone below $1000
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/portfolio disclosures: BlackRock increased its stake in Rentokil Initial, a portfolio move that signals active equity positioning but has limited immediate impact on BLK’s shares. Rentokil Initial Discloses Increase in BlackRock Stake Above 12%
- Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of BlackRock investors — a legal probe that can create headline risk, potential litigation costs, and reputational pressure. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of BlackRock, Inc. – BLK
- Negative Sentiment: Industry stress in private credit (coverage of a possible $10B investor exit wave and broader private?credit scrutiny) poses a risk to asset managers with private?credit platforms or exposure; that dynamic is pressuring sentiment toward firms in the space, including BlackRock. Wall Street Lunch: Private Credit Funds Face $10B Investor Exit Wave
- Negative Sentiment: Product critique: a Seeking Alpha piece argues BlackRock’s CMDY commodities fund has better alternatives, which could slow flows into that specific product and draws attention to competitive pressures in ETF launches. CMDY: Commodities Fund From BlackRock, Better Alternatives Exist
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on BLK
BlackRock Trading Up 3.0%
Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $971.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,069.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,089.81. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,219.94.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $5.73 dividend. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,087.29, for a total value of $58,920,245.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,971,514.62. The trade was a 51.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total value of $31,675,823.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,724.98. The trade was a 71.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 111,319 shares of company stock valued at $123,999,249 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.
In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.
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