CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $305.08 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BlackRock worth $305,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $259,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 18.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,978,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. TD Cowen cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,308.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $971.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,069.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,089.81. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $5.73 dividend. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,087.29, for a total value of $58,920,245.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,971,514.62. The trade was a 51.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total value of $31,675,823.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,724.98. The trade was a 71.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 111,319 shares of company stock valued at $123,999,249 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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