Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,737,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,922 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $148,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 72,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,665,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

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