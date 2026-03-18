Heights Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Origin Investment Corp I $ORIQU

Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Investment Corp I (NASDAQ:ORIQU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

Separately, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Investment Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

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Origin Investment Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORIQU opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. Origin Investment Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Origin Investment Corp I Company Profile

Origin Investment Corp I is a Delaware-based special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to pursue a business combination with a target operating company. Listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker ORIQU, the company seeks to leverage the flexible structure of a blank check vehicle to identify and consummate a merger, capital purchase, or similar business transaction.

The company’s primary focus is on identifying opportunities within technology, media, telecommunications, and related sectors.

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