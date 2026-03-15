Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Short Interest Down 25.9% in February

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,698,624 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the February 12th total of 4,989,876 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,457,097 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,457,097 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $83.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.10. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $102.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

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Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.33%.The company had revenue of $238.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.710 EPS. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. Wall Street Zen lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Axcelis Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,160. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

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Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

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