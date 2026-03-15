Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $43.8050 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NGS opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.34.

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Natural Gas Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Natural Gas Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Insider Activity at Natural Gas Services Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $1,116,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 175,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,333.36. This represents a 14.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGS. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 437.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGS. Zacks Research cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGS

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

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Natural Gas Services Group, Inc (NYSE: NGS) is an energy infrastructure company specializing in natural gas distribution and compression services across the United States. The company operates two primary lines of business: the Distribution segment provides natural gas delivery to residential, commercial and industrial customers, while the Compression Services segment rents, sells and services a diversified fleet of compression equipment for midstream and industrial applications.

In its Distribution segment, Natural Gas Services Group engineers, constructs and maintains local pipeline networks, meters and related apparatus to ensure safe and reliable natural gas supply to municipal utilities and private customers.

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