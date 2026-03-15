Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Receives $11.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVTL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, December 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Vertical Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd.

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Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace

EVTL opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $373.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.23. Vertical Aerospace has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertical Aerospace is a United Kingdom–based aerospace manufacturer specializing in the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Stephen Fitzpatrick, the company is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EVTL. Vertical Aerospace’s mission is to deliver zero-emission, high-speed electric aircraft designed to transform short-haul journeys in densely populated areas.

The company’s flagship model, the VA-X4, is a piloted, five-seat eVTOL craft engineered for quiet operation, low running costs and minimal environmental impact.

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