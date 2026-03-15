Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN) Receives $12.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.3250.

HLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haleon

Haleon Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares during the period. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 318,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.92. Haleon has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Haleon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.21%.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group’s consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over?the?counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self?care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

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