Analysts Set Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target at $15.58

Shares of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.5833.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLYW. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Flywire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Flywire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Flywire from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Flywire from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

In other Flywire news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $274,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,277,000. This trade represents a 1.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 9,009 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $117,567.45. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 532,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,154.10. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 251,112 shares of company stock worth $3,477,834 and sold 39,315 shares worth $573,620. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Flywire by 217.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 78.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Performance

FLYW stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $105.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $105.56. Flywire had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Flywire will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) is a global payments enablement and software company that specializes in facilitating complex cross-border transactions. Its cloud-based platform streamlines receivables and payer workflows across key verticals including education, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and commercial services. Flywire’s technology integrates with institutional systems to automate payment posting, reconciliation and reporting, aiming to improve the payer experience and accelerate cash flow for its clients.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Iker Marcaide as peerTransfer, the company rebranded as Flywire in 2015.

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