DocGo (DCGO) to Announce Earnings on Monday

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect DocGo to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $70.3560 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

DocGo Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $0.66 on Friday. DocGo has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $64.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

(Get Free Report)

DocGo, Inc is a U.S.-based integrated healthcare company that delivers on-demand and mobile healthcare services. The company’s business model centers on deploying customized medical clinics paired with a digital care platform to bring primary and acute care directly to patients. Through a combination of telemedicine and over-the-road medical units, DocGo addresses routine medical exams, chronic disease management, occupational health screenings, specialist consultations and urgent care interventions.

In addition to its mobile clinic fleet, DocGo’s digital platform offers 24/7 virtual care, facilitating remote consultations via video, phone or secure messaging.

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