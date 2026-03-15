NextNav (NNAVW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NextNav (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its resultson Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $0.8570 million for the quarter.

NextNav Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NextNav stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. NextNav has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

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About NextNav

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NextNav is a technology company that specializes in next-generation location services, offering a precision positioning platform designed to deliver accurate latitude, longitude and altitude information across a variety of environments. Leveraging a network of ground-based transmitters and advanced signal-processing techniques, NextNav’s system extends the capabilities of traditional satellite-based positioning to deliver reliable indoor and urban canyon coverage. Its service is architected to support applications ranging from emergency response and public safety to asset tracking, IoT, drones and augmented reality.

At the core of NextNav’s offering is its Pinnacle positioning system, which provides z-axis (vertical) location data with floor-level accuracy.

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