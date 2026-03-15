Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.43.

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Centerra Gold Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$24.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.72 and a 1 year high of C$28.97. The company has a market cap of C$4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.18.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 43.18%.The company had revenue of C$531.63 million during the quarter.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

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Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. The Company also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, United States, the Kemess Project in British Columbia, Canada, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada.

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