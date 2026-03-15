Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$113.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$91.00 to C$113.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$128.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$123.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$95.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$98.17.

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Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$104.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$114.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$106.15. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$40.71 and a one year high of C$130.98. The firm has a market cap of C$25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 44.42%.The business had revenue of C$697.82 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 2.5603448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is currently 71.56%.

About Lundin Gold

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Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world. The Company’s board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact.

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