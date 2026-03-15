Alvopetro Energy (ALVOF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $20.5920 million for the quarter.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

ALVOF stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.07 million and a PE ratio of 11.37. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised Alvopetro Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

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Alvopetro Energy Inc (OTCMKTS: ALVOF) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company focused on acquiring and developing upstream assets in Brazil. The company targets conventional hydrocarbon resources through a combination of license acquisitions, seismic appraisal and drilling operations, seeking to build a sustainable production profile in emerging Brazilian basins.

Alvopetro’s principal activities are centered in the Potiguar Basin of northeastern Brazil, where it holds working interests in both onshore and shallow-water concession areas.

Further Reading

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