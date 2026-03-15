HealthEquity (HQY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect HealthEquity to post earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $332.4790 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.26. HealthEquity has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $116.65.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,046,036.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,073.90. This trade represents a 19.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,007,290.88. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.