Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK) Receives $23.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.8889.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTSK. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Netskope in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Netskope from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Netskope from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Netskope from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Netskope from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th.

Get Netskope alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTSK

Netskope News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and revenue growth — Netskope reported a slight EPS beat and revenue up ~32% year?over?year; management set a fiscal?2027 revenue target of $870M–$876M and emphasized its AI?native platform as a growth driver. This supports the company’s long?term TAM story. Earnings Transcript Revenue Target Article

Q4 beat and revenue growth — Netskope reported a slight EPS beat and revenue up ~32% year?over?year; management set a fiscal?2027 revenue target of $870M–$876M and emphasized its AI?native platform as a growth driver. This supports the company’s long?term TAM story. Neutral Sentiment: New product: Netskope unveiled “Netskope One AI Security” positioning the company as an AI?security platform — a potential multi?year revenue tailwind, but market reaction has been mixed as investors parse near?term financials. Product Launch

New product: Netskope unveiled “Netskope One AI Security” positioning the company as an AI?security platform — a potential multi?year revenue tailwind, but market reaction has been mixed as investors parse near?term financials. Negative Sentiment: Cautious FY?2027 guidance and wide EPS range — Management issued guidance with a wide FY EPS range and Q1 EPS that indicate near?term margin/visibility pressure; the market interpreted that as a downgrade to near?term profitability expectations, triggering the sharp post?earnings selloff. Guidance Coverage

Cautious FY?2027 guidance and wide EPS range — Management issued guidance with a wide FY EPS range and Q1 EPS that indicate near?term margin/visibility pressure; the market interpreted that as a downgrade to near?term profitability expectations, triggering the sharp post?earnings selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price?target cuts — Multiple firms trimmed targets (examples: Deutsche Bank to $16, RBC to $14, BMO to $14, others lowered various PTs) even where ratings were maintained; this consensus of lower targets increases short?term selling pressure. Deutsche Bank Note

Analyst price?target cuts — Multiple firms trimmed targets (examples: Deutsche Bank to $16, RBC to $14, BMO to $14, others lowered various PTs) even where ratings were maintained; this consensus of lower targets increases short?term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Lockup expiry and analyst skepticism — Reports note a lockup expiration and some analysts calling Q4 softer than expected, which can add share supply and sentiment headwinds in the near term. Lockup/Analyst Coverage

Lockup expiry and analyst skepticism — Reports note a lockup expiration and some analysts calling Q4 softer than expected, which can add share supply and sentiment headwinds in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder investigation — A law firm announced an inquiry into potential securities claims involving Netskope executives; this raises legal/dispersion risk and can weigh on sentiment until resolved. Investigation Notice

Insider Transactions at Netskope

Here are the key news stories impacting Netskope this week:

In other news, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 49,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $855,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,019.88. This represents a 54.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Beri sold 31,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $555,422.52. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,049,721 shares of company stock valued at $18,020,279 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netskope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Netskope by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 22,932 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netskope by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,556,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after acquiring an additional 456,321 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Netskope by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Netskope by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,981,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,300,000 after purchasing an additional 654,964 shares in the last quarter.

Netskope Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NTSK stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of -97.40. Netskope has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.33 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netskope has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.070–0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.190–0.190 EPS.

Netskope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netskope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netskope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.