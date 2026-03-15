Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $74.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group traded as low as $35.53 and last traded at $35.9950, with a volume of 5042049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

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Key Jefferies Financial Group News

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Jefferies Financial Group this week:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.15.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 6.56%.The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.54%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company that provides a range of investment banking, capital markets and asset management services to corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Through its core platform, Jefferies offers advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity underwriting, restructuring and recapitalization. The firm also operates a global sales and trading business covering equities, fixed income and foreign exchange products, complemented by equity research and macroeconomic analysis.

In addition to its capital markets franchise, Jefferies maintains a growing asset management division that delivers customized investment solutions across public and private markets.

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