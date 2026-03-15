CHECU’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CHECU)

CHECU’s (NASDAQ:CHECU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 16th. CHECU had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of CHECU’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
CHECU Stock Performance
CHECU opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20. CHECU has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.
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