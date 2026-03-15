Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Up 61.6% in February

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 33,193 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the February 12th total of 20,545 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WKRCF opened at $22.59 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04.

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Wacker Neuson Company Profile

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Wacker Neuson Group (OTCMKTS: WKRCF) is a Germany-based manufacturer of compact construction equipment and light machinery, tracing its heritage to an engineering workshop founded in 1848. The modern entity took shape in 2007 through the merger of Wacker Construction Equipment and Neuson Kramer, establishing Wacker Neuson SE with headquarters in Munich and operations spanning multiple international markets.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into two main divisions. The Light Equipment segment provides vibratory rammers, plates, trench rollers, concrete technology solutions such as trowels and pumps, as well as power generators and light towers for construction site support.

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