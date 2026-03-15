Pharma-Bio Serv (PBSV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect Pharma-Bio Serv to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter.
Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance
Shares of Pharma-Bio Serv stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 million, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.36.
Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile
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