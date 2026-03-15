Pharma-Bio Serv (PBSV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect Pharma-Bio Serv to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance

Shares of Pharma-Bio Serv stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 million, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.36.

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.