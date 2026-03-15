Maison Solutions (MSS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect Maison Solutions to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter.

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. Maison Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.54% and a negative net margin of 4.89%.

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Maison Solutions Trading Down 13.6%

NASDAQ:MSS opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. Maison Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 5.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Maison Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Maison Solutions from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

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Institutional Trading of Maison Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maison Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.16% of Maison Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maison Solutions Company Profile

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Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

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