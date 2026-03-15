Centrica (LON:CNA) Insider Acquires £149.25 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Chris O?Shea purchased 75 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 per share, for a total transaction of £149.25.
Centrica Price Performance
Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 207.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.77. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 137.55 and a 12-month high of GBX 210. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 189.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.48.
Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 11.20 EPS for the quarter. Centrica had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.37%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
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Centrica Company Profile
Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK’s gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers’ decarbonisation journeys.
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