Insider Selling: HSBC (LON:HSBA) Insider Sells £1,212,787.20 in Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) insider Georges Elhedery sold 94,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280, for a total value of £1,212,787.20.

Georges Elhedery also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 9th, Georges Elhedery purchased 842,628 shares of HSBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,282 per share, with a total value of £10,802,490.96.

On Monday, March 9th, Georges Elhedery sold 66,082 shares of HSBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,244, for a total transaction of £822,060.08.

HSBC Stock Down 1.1%

HSBA stock opened at GBX 1,182.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,264.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,128.23. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 698.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,410.60. The company has a market capitalization of £202.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 1,060 to GBX 1,190 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Shore Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 1,240 to GBX 1,320 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,200 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,144.17.

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