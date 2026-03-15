Insider Selling: HSBC (LON:HSBA) Insider Sells £1,212,787.20 in Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) insider Georges Elhedery sold 94,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280, for a total value of £1,212,787.20.
Georges Elhedery also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 9th, Georges Elhedery purchased 842,628 shares of HSBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,282 per share, with a total value of £10,802,490.96.
- On Monday, March 9th, Georges Elhedery sold 66,082 shares of HSBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,244, for a total transaction of £822,060.08.
HSBC Stock Down 1.1%
HSBA stock opened at GBX 1,182.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,264.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,128.23. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 698.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,410.60. The company has a market capitalization of £202.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.47.
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