Contrasting Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) and Springview (NASDAQ:SPHL)

Springview (NASDAQ:SPHL – Get Free Report) and Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Springview and Everus Construction Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Springview $6.45 million 1.06 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A Everus Construction Group $3.75 billion 1.54 $201.77 million $3.94 28.64

Analyst Recommendations

Everus Construction Group has higher revenue and earnings than Springview.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Springview and Everus Construction Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Springview 1 0 0 0 1.00 Everus Construction Group 0 4 2 1 2.57

Everus Construction Group has a consensus target price of $102.75, suggesting a potential downside of 8.94%. Given Everus Construction Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Everus Construction Group is more favorable than Springview.

Profitability

This table compares Springview and Everus Construction Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Springview N/A N/A N/A Everus Construction Group 5.39% 37.06% 13.04%

Risk and Volatility

Springview has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everus Construction Group has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everus Construction Group beats Springview on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Springview

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Our company, through our indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Springview Enterprises Pte. Ltd. (“Springview Singapore”), designs and constructs residential and commercial buildings in Singapore. Our projects cover four main types of work: (i) new construction, (ii) reconstruction, (iii) additions and alterations (A&A), and (iv) other general contracting services. For new construction, an existing house will be demolished, and a new house will be rebuilt. Our reconstruction work involves replacement of a substantial part of a house. For A&A work, we focus on minor modifications to existing structures within an existing building’s requirements. We also provide other general contracting services, such as renovation and design consultation for our customers. Through conversations with our clients to understand their vision and budget constraints, we assist them in developing a feasible design concept. Our projects are carried out in either (a) design and build mode or (b) construction mode. When we play a design and build role, we provide design input and also serve as the main contractor. For construction mode, we act only in the role of a contractor. For the design and build role, we collaborate with associated architectural firms to deliver tailored solutions consisting of conceptualized design drawings and detailed implementation plans which we then execute with the joint efforts of our experienced design team and construction team. For the contractor role, we provide our customers with quality construction work based on our team’s experience and existing relationships with architects and subcontractors. With a considerable operating history dating back to 2002, we believe we have established a positive reputation in the busy Singapore real estate development market through customer relationships, leading to referrals from existing customers. Our operations team manages inquiries and feedback, working with subcontractors to address any issues that arise in our projects. We believe that effective communication through phone calls and instant messaging ensures quick issue resolution. In turn, we believe that our commitment to high-quality services and addressing customer feedback is vital for expanding our market share and ensuring overall business success of our company. Our company was incorporated as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability on September 27, 2023. Our registered office in the Cayman Islands is located at Ogier Global (Cayman) Limited, 89 Nexus Way, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, KY1-9009, Cayman Islands. Our principal executive office is at 203 Henderson Road, #06-01, Henderson Industrial Park, Singapore 159546. Our agent for service of process in the United States is Cogency Global Inc., 122 E. 42nd Street, 18th Floor, New York, New York.

About Everus Construction Group

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Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

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