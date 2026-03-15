Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,013,170 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 599,666 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $537,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 109.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 29,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 858,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $115,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,780 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $168,199,000 after purchasing an additional 70,122 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $107.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.27 and a 1 year high of $139.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.86.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 67.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Elizabeth C. Cushman sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $30,397.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,267.34. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $67,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,504.24. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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